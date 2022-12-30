FACT CHECK: Did The ‘Deep State’ Strike Guantanamo Bay On Christmas?

A post shared on Facebook purports members of the “Deep State” allegedly attacked Guantanamo Bay on Christmas.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim.

Fact Check:

The U.S. military is planning to replace a two-story base hospital at Guantanamo Bay with a $435 million health care center, The New York Times reported. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly “revamping its effort” to close Guantanamo Bay, according to a September 2022 article from the Wall Street Journal.

The Facebook post purports members of the “Deep State” allegedly attacked Guantanamo Bay on Christmas. The post further claims U.S. Marines engaged in a counter-attack after three mechanized assault crafts carrying troops with machine guns approached them.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Deep State members allegedly attacked Guantanamo Bay on Christmas. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the U.S. Marine Corps’ website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps also has not publicly commented on the claim.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Dec. 26 article published on the website “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Did The Navy JAG Corps Release The Name Of A Hollywood Producer It Purportedly Arrested?)

A U.S. Navy JAG Corps spokesperson re-directed comment to the Marine Corps when asked about the claim. Check Your Fact has contacted the Marine Corps for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a satirical claim has been promoted as true online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was allegedly found guilty of treason, seditious conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit murder by a military tribunal.