FACT CHECK: Did This Satirical Magazine Feature An Image Of Zelenskyy Stealing From Jesus?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a cover from French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo portraying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mockingly stealing gifts from the Nativity of Jesus.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence that Charlie Hebdo published this cover.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy recently returned to Ukraine after a visit with President Joe Biden in Washington DC, where Zelenskyy secured the delivery of a $1.85 Billion weapons package that included a battery of Patriot Missiles, ABC News reported. Zelenskyy told America that the money offered to Ukraine is not charity, but “an investment in global security and democracy,” The Associated Press reported.

The social media post allegedly shows a cover from French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo. The image features a Christmas themed cartoon of Zelenskyy stealing the gifts the wise men were to give to baby Jesus.

“Charlie Hebdo, front page 22nd Dec 2022,” the caption reads. “Stop whining, we need it!!” Zelenskyy’s caricature says. (RELATED: Did A Satirical Magazine Run A Cover With Ukrainians Vandalizing A World Cup Poster With Nazi Symbols?)

There are no credible news reports that support this claim. This cover is seen nowhere on Charlie Hebdo’s website. Likewise, it does not appear on the outlet’s verified social media accounts.

The issue that was published around the time of the alleged cover was a cartoon of the World Cup featuring Argentina star, Lionel Messi, holding the World Cup trophy published on Dec. 20.