FACT CHECK: Did Senator Chuck Grassley Call For Biden To Resign?

A video shared on Facebook purports Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley called for President Joe Biden’s resignation due to revelations regarding the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Verdict: False

This claim is baseless. There is no evidence Grassley called for Biden’s resignation.

Fact Check:

Recently information released by Twitter CEO Elon Musk revealed that Twitter employees suppressed information about the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election, Fox News reported. A lawyer in Colorado claimed that the Department of Justice was “concealing” records regarding gifts received by Hunter Biden from contacts in China and Ukraine among other countries, according to the New York Post.

The Facebook video, viewed over 44,000 times, purports that Grassley called for Biden to step down due to fraudulent election interference. The thumbnail features Grassley sneering and Hunter Biden with a blank expression. “ ‘𝐈𝐓 𝐈𝐒 𝐀 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐔𝐃’ Grassley 𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐁𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧’𝐬 ‘𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧’ with ‘𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 2020 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓’ evidence,” the post reads. (RELATED: Was Paul Pelosi’s Attacker At The Jan 6. Riot?)

The caption is baseless. There is no credible news report that suggests that this statement was made by Grassley. There is no mention of this from Grassley’s press releases. There is no mention of these statements or opinions on any of Grassley’s verified social media accounts.

Grassley has been outspoken about his concerns regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop. He claimed Twitter interfered with the 2020 presidential election due to the documents revealed in the “Twitter Files.”

Last Friday Elon Musk released very concerning docs/info relating to Twitter’s interference in the 2020 presidential election by censoring the New York Post’s Hunter Biden reporting — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 7, 2022

The video is of Grassley is from an Aug. 4, 2022 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” During this hearing Grassley commented on the failure of the FBI to investigate Hunter Biden. He said, “FBI Headquarters team falsely labeled Hunter Biden information as disinformation.” At no point did he call for Biden’s resignation.

This is not the first time Grassley has been the target of misinformation on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Grassley drove Nancy Pelosi to tears in a recent debate.