FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Leave The Room During A Joint Press Conference With Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows President Joe Biden leaving the room during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Verdict: False

The video has been digitally altered. A White House spokesperson told Check Your Fact the claim is inaccurate in an email.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy recently warned that Russia was preparing for a “major new offensive” against Ukraine, according to The Hill. No specifics on manpower or a potential timeframe have been revealed to the public, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports Biden left the room during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy. “Biden leaves [Zelenskyy] talking alone at his visit,” the post’s caption reads.

The video has been digitally altered. The original video, which has been posted to the White House’s official YouTube channel, shows Biden and Zelenskyy leaving the joint 36-minute press conference together.

“I can confirm that [the claim] is not accurate,” White House spokesperson Sean Savett told Check Your Fact in an email. Savett also directed Check Your Fact to the original video of the joint press conference on the White House’s YouTube channel.

Zelenskyy visited the White House on Dec. 21, according to NBC News. While at the White House, Zelenskyy and Biden held a joint news conference where Biden promised him that the U.S. would support Ukraine’s fight against Russia for “as long as it takes.” Zelenskyy also later addressed Congress as they prepared to vote on sending more aid to Ukraine, ABC News reported. (RELATED: No, Joe Biden Did Not Admit To Election Fraud)

There are no credible news reports suggesting Biden left early at any point during the meetings and events. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the White House’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Zelenskyy also has not publicly commented on the claim.

This is not the first time Biden has been the subject of a digitally altered video. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting Biden sang the children’s song “Baby Shark” during a public event.