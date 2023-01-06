FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan Send Joe Biden To Jail Over ‘Shocking Laptop Photos’?

A video shared on Facebook purports Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan allegedly sent President Joe Biden to jail over “shocking laptop photos.”



Verdict: False

The caption is unrelated to the video. The over 14-minute video shows an April 2022 House Judiciary Committee meeting that does not talk about the laptop.

Jordan was nominated for speaker multiple times as House Republicans fought over who should represent their party in the chamber, according to CNN. The ballot for speaker is entering into round 12, the longest since the pre-Civil War era, CBS News reported.

The Facebook video, viewed 28,000 times, purports Jordan sent Biden to jail over “shocking laptop photos.” “‘𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐔𝐘𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐊𝐄-𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒’ Jim 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 sends 𝐁𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐓𝐎 𝐉𝐀𝐈𝐋 at 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐓𝐔𝐒 with 𝐒𝐇𝟎𝐂𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 ‘laptop’ photos,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Jordan sent Biden to jail over the purported photos. Likewise, the claim is neither mentioned on Jordan’s website nor on his verified social media accounts. In addition, the White House has not publicly commented on the claim.

The caption is unrelated to the video. The over 14-minute video shows an April 2022 House Judiciary Committee meeting focused on Enhancing the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of 1938. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Say In A Congressional Hearing That The 2020 Election Was Stolen?)

In the original video, Jordan discusses two Washington Post articles covering Biden’s son, Hunter’s foreign business dealings and alleged laptop. Jordan accuses the media, Big Tech, and the Democratic party of working together to “bury” stories about the laptop during the 2020 presidential election cycle. In addition, he says FARA should be applied consistently.

The remainder of the video features testimony from congressional expert Dr. Jacob R. Strauss and judicial ethics expert Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette. At no point does Jordan mention “shocking laptop photos” or sending Biden to jail. Strauss and Hedtler-Gaudette also do not reference the purported claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted Jordan’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.