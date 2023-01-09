FACT CHECK: Did CNN Publish This Tweet Attributing a Quote To The Taiwanese President?

A photo shared on Facebook alleges CNN reported in June 2022 that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen said LGBTQ+ and women’s rights would be “destroyed” if China invaded.

Verdict: False

This screenshot is digitally fabricated. It cannot be found on CNN’s website or its verified social media accounts.

Fact Check:

Taiwan men of military age are now required to serve at least one year in the military, as opposed to four months, due to rising tensions with China, according to Fox News. The former NATO secretary-general said that Democratic countries should make clear the “severe economic consequences” China would face if it decided to invade Taiwan, Reuters reported.

A Facebook image allegedly shows a tweet from CNN showing a quote from Tsai. (RELATED: Did China Threaten To Shoot Down Nancy Pelosi’s Plane If She Visits Taiwan?)

“Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-Wen said she would not be intimidated by Chinese threats,” the alleged tweet reads. “‘Make no mistake,’ she told Taiwan’s lawmakers. ‘If China were to invade, everything we hold dear would be destroyed: LGBTQ+ rights, feminism, freedom of abortion and freedom for women and girls.'”

This photo is digitally fabricated. The alleged article cannot be found on CNN’s website or on any of its verified social media accounts. Likewise, There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim.



Check Your Fact reached out to CNN for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

Ing-wen did state in June 2022 that Taiwan looked “forward to closer and deeper Taiwan-US cooperation on matters of regional security,” according to the New York Post. An article from the New York Times on the date the alleged CNN tweet is marked does not suggest she ever made such a comment.

This is not the first time misinformation regarding foreign countries has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops.