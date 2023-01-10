FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Gunfight In Mexico In Relation To The Arrest of Ovidio Guzman Lopez?

A video shared on Twitter purportedly shows a gunfight that broke out in Mexico after the arrest of Ovidio Guzman Lopez. Mexican Rambo is unleashed after the arrest of ‘Ovidio Guzman Lopez’ son of El Chapo pic.twitter.com/Fs6jAVCWaj — Calaxanas (@CALAXANAS) January 5, 2023

Verdict: False

The footage is from the Brazilian TV show, Arcanjo. It has nothing to do with the recent arrest of Lopez or the operation.

Fact Check:

Drug lord and son of the ‘El Chapo,’ Ovidio Guzman Lopez, was arrested following an operation in the city of Culiacán, which has been noted for being the home base of the Sinaloa drug cartel, according to The New York Times. The United States has requested his extradition for drug trafficking, though it has been paused by a Mexico City judge, CNN reported.

The Twitter post shows a video appearing to show a gunfight that broke out in Mexico after Lopez’s arrest. “Mexican Rambo is unleashed after the arrest of ‘Ovidio Guzman Lopez’ son of El Chapo,” the post reads.

Although the video’s caption is incorrect, violence related to the operation and subsequent arrest has been widespread in the area where it took place, according to Reuters. Seven members of security forces were allegedly killed, while 21 were reportedly injured in the arrest effort, the outlet claimed.