FACT CHECK: Did BBC Publish This Graphic Showing How Much Profit Ukrainian Politicians Earned In 2022?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a graphic from BBC illustrating the net worth of Ukrainian politicians, such as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the country’s war with Russia.

Verdict: False

This graphic has been digitally fabricated. A BBC spokesperson confirmed the image was fabricated and included a link to a genuine BBC graphic in a similar style.

Fact Check:

Ongoing discussions in the U.K. involve sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to The Hill. Poland is also planning to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine under an agreement that would prompt other countries to send aid as well, The Associated Press reported.

A Facebook photo appears to show a BBC graphic reporting on how much money various Ukrainian politicians made between February and December 2022. The graphic depicts Zelenskyy making a profit of over $1.5 billion among other officials. “How did these WAR CRIMINAL SCUMBAGS make so much money in 2022?” the post’s caption reads.

This is not a genuine BBC graphic, however. The graphic does not appear on the outlet’s website or on their various social media accounts. (RELATED: Did BBC News Report That Emmanuel Macron Warned Europe Of An Influx Of 60 Million Refugees?)

“The infographic you reference below is indeed fake,” A BBC spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email. “It was taken from the BBC News story about how Russia’s war drains Ukraine’s rich list of power.”



The spokesperson included a link to the original infographic and said it was used to show the losses of the Ukrainian billionaires. The graphic is presented in a similar style to the Facebook screenshot, but instead of financial gains, it shows financial losses between February and December 2022.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Ukraine has spread since the Russian-Ukrainian war began last year. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim Ukrainian forces encircled 170,000 Russian troops in Ukrainian territory.