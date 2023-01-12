FACT CHECK: No, A Florida Doctor Did Not Tweet That She ‘Doesn’t Care If the Vaccine Is Poison’

This tweet is digitally fabricated. The doctor behind the account did not send out this tweet nor make such a remark. Fact Check: Troops will no longer require COVID-19 vaccines and any reprimands for not receiving the vaccine will be removed from records, according to CBS News. An extension of the COVID-19 state of emergency has been issued until April due to the XBB.1.5 variant, according to Fox News.

The image appears to show an account belonging to Dr. Natalia Solenkova, a Florida critical care medicine specialist, tweeting Jan. 1 she would not regret taking the vaccine, even if it was poisonous. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Resign The Vice Presidency?)

“I will never regret the vaccine,” the alleged tweet reads. “Even if it turns out I injected actual poison and have only days to live. My heart and is (sic) was in the right place. I got vaccinated out of love, while antivaxxers did everything out of hate. If I have to die because of my love for the world, then so be it. But I will never regret or apologize for it.”