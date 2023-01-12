FACT CHECK: No, A Florida Doctor Did Not Tweet That She ‘Doesn’t Care If the Vaccine Is Poison’
An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of a tweet from a Doctor saying she would “never regret taking” the COVID-19 vaccine even if it was poisonous.
Verdict: False
This tweet is digitally fabricated. The doctor behind the account did not send out this tweet nor make such a remark.
Fact Check:
The image appears to show an account belonging to Dr. Natalia Solenkova, a Florida critical care medicine specialist, tweeting Jan. 1 she would not regret taking the vaccine, even if it was poisonous. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Resign The Vice Presidency?)
“I will never regret the vaccine,” the alleged tweet reads. “Even if it turns out I injected actual poison and have only days to live. My heart and is (sic) was in the right place. I got vaccinated out of love, while antivaxxers did everything out of hate. If I have to die because of my love for the world, then so be it. But I will never regret or apologize for it.”
The image is digitally fabricated. There are also no credible news reports suggesting she had made any such comments. Solenkova denied the authenticity of the post before turning her account private, saying that it is a “fake tweet fraudulently made under my authorship,” AFP reported.
The tweet also contains 333 characters, which is over the 280 limits that the platform allows for tweets. Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke about the post on a recent episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Experience,’ but later apologized saying that the post was a fake.
I was informed last night that this tweet is fake. The show was already out, so we initially decided to post a notice saying we got tricked, then later thought it best to just delete it from the episode.
My sincere apologies to everyone, especially the person who got hoaxed. https://t.co/GOeVjGMH7x
— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 5, 2023
