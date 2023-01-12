FACT CHECK: Did Putin ‘Lose Hold On’ Chechen Military Forces?

A video shared on Facebook claims Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov lost control of the Chechen forces.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that either Putin or Kadyrov have lost control of Chechen troops, though Chechens are fighting against the Russians in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Kadyrov has sent troops to fight in Ukraine and argued that Russia should use nuclear weapons on the country in October, according to Newsweek. Russia is reportedly sending more troops to Eastern Ukraine as its assault on the country stalls, The New York Times reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 14,000, claims Putin and Kadyrov lost hold on Chechen forces. The video reads, “Putin and Kadyrov lose hold on army- Alpha Chechen battalion preparing to shot Russia in the back!”

There is no evidence that this has occurred. If Kadyrov and Putin had lost control of Chechen forces, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Check Your Fact also did not find any evidence that Chechen forces conducting a mutiny against Russian control.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that “Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov claimed on January 7 that 300 Chechen Akhmat-1 OMON personnel deployed to Ukraine.” Kadyrov has also not posted on his Telegram channel that Chechen forces were out of his control.

There are Chechens fighting for Ukraine in volunteer battalions, according to The New York Times. Ukraine’s parliament passed a resolution stating that Chechnya was temporarily occupied by Russia in October, Radio Free Liberty/Free Europe reported. (RELATED: Did Russia Collapse ‘Within Seconds’?)

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war has been widespread since it started in February 2022. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Russia had collapsed “within seconds.”