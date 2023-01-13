FACT CHECK: Did The New York Post Publish This Headline About Viktor Bout?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a headline in the style of the New York Post reporting Viktor Bout, the Russian prisoner traded in exchange for WNBA player Britney Griner, returned to arms dealing.

Verdict: False

The article is a parody of the New York Post. There is no evidence that the New York Post reported this story.

Fact Check:

Viktor Bout, who is also known as the “Merchant of Death,” was released from US custody last month during a prisoner swap with WNBA player Brittney Griner, The BBC reported. Bout was serving a 25-year prison sentence for “conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles,” CNN News reported.

The Facebook post features an article with a large red banner at the top with other similar traits of a New York Post article. “Biden administration creates investigative panel as to how Viktor Bout was able to provide 42 US made M1 tanks to Russian troops in Ukraine, days after release from US prison,” the alleged headline reads.

The report featured in the image is incorrect. There are no credible news report that suggests this is an authentic New York Post headline. There is no such report that appears on the news outlet’s website or on any of their verified social media accounts.

The image features an author’s attribution that states, “Veterans Take Back” and “Political Goof,” accredited to “New Fork Post,” which is most likely a parody of the New York Post. The article was most likely intended as satire. (RELATED: Did A County Sheriff’s Office In Arizona Discover Evidence Of Election Fraud?)

Bout returned to Russia shortly after his release, reportedly joining the Liberal Democratic Party and allegedly gearing up for a career in politics, according to Newsweek.

This is not the first time a fabricated headline has been spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that the New York Time Published a derogatory headline about Moroccan Soccer fans.