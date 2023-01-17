FACT CHECK: Did The Trump Campaign Send This Email Impersonating Ron DeSantis?

An image shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump’s campaign sent an email impersonating Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to garner donations.



Verdict: False

A spokesperson for Trump’s PAC denied they sent the email. The original poster of the email later confirmed it was fake.

Fact Check:

Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign in November 2022, a week after the 2022 midterm elections, according to Axios. DeSantis, who has yet to declare a run as of publication, is seen as his strongest potential competitor, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims that the Trump campaign sent an email impersonating DeSantis while soliciting donations. Greg Angel, a news anchor for Spectrum News 13 Orlando, originally posted the email on Twitter, which has since been deleted.

“INBOX: Ron DeSantis: Should I Run For President? It’s a slick fundraising email – Gov’s campaign logo, photo, and all. But – check the fine print. It’s a fundraising email actually for Trump PAC and presidential campaign. Always read the fine print,” Angel tweeted.

This email, however, does not appear to be from the Trump campaign. Check Your Fact reviewed an archive of emails sent by the Trump campaign and did not find any matching the one in the Facebook image. Furthermore, there are no statements on Trump’s website matching the one in the Facebook image, as well.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Save America PAC and the Trump campaign, told Check Your Fact that the “fundraising email is fake and did not come from us.”

There are other indications that the email did not originate from the Trump campaign or its PAC. Emails from the PAC or campaign often identify where the email is coming from and whose email it was sent to. Check Your Fact reviewed two separate emails sent by the Trump campaign, both of which followed that format. The email in Angel’s tweet did not.

Second, the website in Angel’s tweet, app.rncbreakingnews.com, directs to an email marketing platform and does not link to any Trump-related branding.

Angel later stated that the email appeared to be fake, but also deleted that tweet. (RELATED: Did The Biden Administration Approve A New Healthcare Card?)

NBC News reporter Marc Caputo tweeted out that neither anyone at the outlet nor at Campaign Nucleus, a digital platform responsible for sending out emails for the Trump campaign, had any knowledge of the email.

Folks, @parscale’s @campnucleus is the Trump campaign’s digital platform for sending campaign emails. So he’s still with the campaign & would know if it’s fake Also, neither I nor any of my NBC colleagues go this alleged email So to repeat, the Trump campaign says it’s a fake — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 16, 2023

Brad Parscale, former Digital Director for Trump’s campaign and the owner of Campaign Nucleus, also said the email was faked.

The email fundraising email is fake/scam. The reporter is also @FakeNews for not verifying. Our @campnucleus is a leading software vendor for Republicans, and it is very easy to verify emails are real if you take more than two seconds to look at who and how they are sent. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 16, 2023

This is not the first time Trump has been the subject of misinformation online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed the former president was the actual winner of the 2020 Presidential election.