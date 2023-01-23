FACT CHECK: Did Klaus Schwab Say Bioengineering Is The Next ‘General Purpose Technology’?

A post shared on Facebook purports World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and chairperson Klaus Schwab allegedly said bioengineering is the next “general purpose technology.”

Verdict: False

Future Today Institute CEO Amy Webb made slightly different comments regarding bioengineering, which appeared in a post on the WEF’s website ahead of its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Fact Check:

Schwab has allegedly been criticized by both current and former WEF staff members who claim he has no succession strategy, according to The Guardian. Staffers said they believe the 84-year-old will stay in the chairman role until he dies, Politico reported.

The Facebook post purports Schwab allegedly said bioengineering is the next “general purpose technology.” “Like the internet before it, bioengineering has the potential to influence and alter society through political, economic and social structures,” the purported quote from Schwab continues.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports attributing the purported quote to Schwab. Likewise, the quote neither appears on the WEF’s website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Schwab has not publicly referenced the purported quote via his verified Twitter account.

The purported quote appears to be derived from slightly different comments Future Today Institute CEO Amy Webb made about bioengineering. Webb’s comments were shared in a post on the WEF’s website ahead of its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

“Bioengineering is the next ‘general purpose technology.’ Like the steam engine and the internet before it, bioengineering has the potential to influence an entire economy and to alter society through political, economic and social structures,” Webb said. (RELATED: Does This Video Show WEF Chairman Confirming Devastating Cyber Attack?)

The WEF’s annual meeting for 2023 takes place from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20 in Davos, Yahoo Finance reported. The event has attracted the attendance of a variety of CEOs and other leaders, including Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Chris Coons of Delaware, according to CNBC.

Check Your Fact has contacted the WEF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.