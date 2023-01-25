FACT CHECK: Did CBS News Publish This Headline About Conspiracy Theorists Claiming The World Is Run By The Rich?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a headline posted by CBS News reporting conspiracy theorists claim the world is run by the “super-rich.”

Verdict: False

This image is digitally altered. There is no evidence of such an article on the CBS News website or any of its verified social media accounts.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) conclave in Davos, Switzerland concluded on Friday, drawing many elites to discuss concerns about climate change, AP News reports. Conspiracy theorists are also questioning the legitimacy of Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin’s appearance during the team’s Divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Newsweek reported.

A Facebook photo claims to show a screenshot of an article published by CBS News reporting that online conspiracy theorists have come up with a “bizarre claim” that the world is run by wealthy people. The post features a screenshot of the alleged article posted on Jan. 16.

“As the super-rich gather in Davos, online conspiracy theorists make bizarre claim that the world is run by the super-rich,” the alleged headline reads.

This photo is digitally altered, however. A search of the CBS website reveals that there are no articles matching this headline, and there are no posts about it on any of the outlet’s verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports matching the headline.

The genuine article’s headline reads, “As elites gather in Davos, conspiracy theories gain traction online.” (RELATED: Did CBS News Tweet About Two People Being Arrested For Helping The Buffalo Shooter?)

