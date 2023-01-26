FACT CHECK: Did The CDC Confirm That 118,000 People Have Died Due To COVID-19 Vaccines?

A photo shared on Instagram purports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “quietly confirmed” 118,000 children and young adults died suddenly as a result of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. A CDC spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that no such deaths were reported.

The flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases are all on the downtrend in the U.S. in all age groups, according to CNN. Chinese officials report almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths in just under a week, as Lunar New Year saw a half-mile line outside the Lama temple in Beijing, Reuters reported.

An Instagram post claims the CDC has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines have caused at least 118,000 deaths. The post features a remix of the song “Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac and an article by The Expose.

“CDC quietly confirms at least 118k Children & Young Adults have ‘Died Suddenly’ in the USA since the roll-out of the COVID Vaccines,” the headline in the photo reads. (RELATED: Is The CDC Pushing For A Hybrid Covid-Monkeypox Vaccine?)

There’s no evidence for this claim, however. The article was created by The Exposé, a website that frequently posts misinformation, according to HealthFeedback.org. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim from The Expose.



“Statements that imply that reports of deaths following vaccination equate to deaths caused by vaccination are scientifically inaccurate, misleading, and irresponsible,” a CDC spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact. “COVID-19 vaccines are undergoing the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history. To date, CDC has not detected any unusual or unexpected patterns for deaths following immunization that would indicate that COVID vaccines are causing or contributing to deaths.”

This is not the first time misinformation involving COVID-19 vaccines has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that a FDA chief called to end to COVID-19 vaccinations because “millions are dropping dead.”