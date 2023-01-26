FACT CHECK: Did NATO Undertake ‘Operation Justice’ To Intervene In Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook claims the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allegedly announced “Operation Justice” to intervene in Ukraine.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence NATO has undertaken “Operation Justice.” Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims that NATO is intervening in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The United States and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries announced substantial military aid packages to Ukraine, including armored vehicles and air defense systems, last week at Ramstein, Germany, according to NPR. The U.S. is sending advanced M1A2 configurated Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Politico reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 19,000 times, claims NATO allegedly launched “Operation Justice” to intervene in Ukraine. The video’s caption reads, “Operation Justice Has STARTED From NATO to Russia! DIRECT [email protected] From Ukraine Has Begun!”

This claim is false. If NATO had actually entered Ukraine and launched attacks against Russia, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Ministry of Defense and NATO have not released any statements confirming that NATO troops had attacked Russia in Ukraine with “Operation Justice.”

Check Your Fact reviewed NATO’s website and did not find any announcement of “Operation Justice.” NATO has also stated on its website that the organization has not sent troops to Ukraine or enforced a no-fly zone against Russian aircraft.

Check Your Fact reached out to NATO and will update this article if a response is provided. (RELATED: Russia Claims Not A ‘Single Piece Of Military Equipment’ Was Left Behind In Kherson Retreat)

Misinformation around NATO’s role in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming that NATO launched 12 attacks against Russia.