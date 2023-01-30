FACT CHECK: Has Andrew Tate Been Found Guilty Of A Crime And Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison?

A video shared on Facebook purports controversial British-American social media influencer Andrew Tate was found guilty and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, have been sentenced to an additional 30 days in a Romanian prison, according to a Jan. 20 article from the New York Daily News.

Fact Check:

Tate has been complaining about the conditions of the Romanian prison in which he is detained, according to the Daily Mail. Despite his detention, Tate has maintained his innocence, adding the guard “know he’s ‘innocent,'” the New York Post reported.

The Facebook video, viewed 40,000 times, purports Tate allegedly has been found guilty of a crime and sentenced to 14 years in prison. The eight-minute video outlines rape and human trafficking allegations made against Tate including other events regarding his current detainment.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Tate has been found guilty of a crime or sentenced to 14 years in prison. Likewise, the claim is neither mentioned on the Romanian Police’s website nor its verified Facebook account. In addition, Tate has not publicly commented on the purported claim.

While Tate has not been found guilty of a crime, he and his brother, Tristan Tate, have been sentenced to an additional 30 days in a Romanian prison, according to a Jan. 20 article from the New York Daily News. Prosecutors reportedly asked for the brothers’ detention to be extended while they continue to gather evidence for the case, the outlet reported.

Tate and his brother are accused of allegedly luring women into working for them in adult chatrooms under the guise of entering romantic relationships, according to BBC News. (RELATED: Have Andrew And Tristan Tate Been Released From Jail Following Their December 29 Arrest?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Romanian Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.