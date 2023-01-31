FACT CHECK: Is This A Photo From The Recent Shooting In Jerusalem?

A post shared on Twitter purports to show a photo of victims following a shooting that occurred in East Jerusalem Jan. 27.

⚡️Photo showing the fatalities from the shooting in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/2QUcdrRT6b — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) January 27, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The photo shows an April 2021 incident in which a bridge collapsed, leading to the deaths of dozens of Israelis, according to Twitter.

Fact Check:

Israeli police sealed the home of the alleged shooter responsible for an attack outside a synagogue on Jan. 27, Politico reported. 42 suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting, with authorities claiming a gunman in a separate attack was a 13-year-old boy, according to BBC.

The tweet, viewed over 17,000 times, purports to show a photo of the shooting that occurred in East Jerusalem Jan. 27. “Photo showing the fatalities from the shooting in Jerusalem,” the post’s caption reads.

The claim is false. The photo has not been included in any credible news reports about the shooting. Likewise, the photo neither appears on the Israeli Police’s website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not made any reference to the photo when discussing the shooting on Twitter.

A reverse image search revealed the photo is from an April 2021 incident in which a bridge collapsed, leading to the deaths of dozens of Israelis, according to Twitter. Jews had been gathered to celebrate a festival west of Galilee at the time of the incident, the tweet, which was posted by Rassd News Network, indicated.

الأعداد في تزايد مستمر..

رعب وحالة استنفار قصوى في الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بعد سقوط عشرات القتلى ومئات الجرحى من المستوطنين الإسرائيليين، بعد انهيار جسرٍ احتشدوا فوقه إحياءً لعيد «الشعلة» اليهودي، غرب الجليل المحتل pic.twitter.com/0zm8d5c4Hh — شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN) April 30, 2021

The incident, dubbed the “Mount Meron accident” by El Watan News, appeared to be the result of a stampede and not a bridge collapse as was initially reported, the outlet said. The accident killed at least 44 people and injured 150 others, also according to the outlet.

A slippery walkway at the site combined with crowding were factors that led to the incident, the Times of Israel reported. Many of the people in attendance fell on others below them, causing a “crushing domino effect,” the outlet said. (RELATED: Does This Video Show The Recent Tornado In Pasadena?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Israeli Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.