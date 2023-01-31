FACT CHECK: Is A Tattoo Shop In Ukraine Offering Half Priced Removal For Swastika Tattoos?

A photo shared on Facebook purports a tattoo shop in Ukraine is offering to remove tattoos of swastikas for half price.

Verdict: False

This photo is digitally altered. The original image only shows the tattoo shop’s logo and does not mention any such discount.

Fact Check:

The U.S. recently announced that it would be sending new weapon systems to Ukraine to increase their military’s capability, CNN reported. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic stated he is opposed to Western countries sending lethal arms to Ukraine as it prolongs the war, according to the Associated Press.

A Facebook image allegedly shows a Ukrainian tattoo shop offering half-priced removal for swastika tattoos. The post shares a screenshot of a tweet with an image of a brick building with a poster for the shop.

“‘Going to Europe?'” the tweet reads. “‘We will remove your swastika at half price’ Current promotion in a Ukrainian tattoo salon,” the image’s text reads.

This photo is doctored A reverse image search reveals that the original photo only shows the tattoo shop’s logo and not the text offering the discount. At the top of this image, the address “Sovetskaya street 52-1” is visible. The location is in Russia, not Ukraine, according to Google Maps.

Check Your Fact no credible news reports about a Ukrainian tattoo parlor offering discounted swastika tattoo removal. (RELATED: Did Ukrainian Nationalist Set Fire To Orthodox Church Suspected Of Russian Loyalism?)



