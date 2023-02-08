FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Building Collapsing Following The Recent Earthquake In Turkey And Syria?

A post shared on Twitter purports to show a video of a building collapsing following the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

#Turkiye: Buildings collapse, over 100 dead, hundreds injured as massive earthquake hits southern parts of the country #Turkey #earthquake pic.twitter.com/N60KGcPUdW — Asian Strategic Times (@AST_HQ) February 6, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The original video shows a building collapsing during a 2020 earthquake, which also did take place in Turkey.

Approximately 11,600 are feared dead in Turkey and Syria following a strong earthquake Feb. 6, The New York Times reported. The earthquake measured 7.8 in magnitude and damaged thousands of buildings, according to The Associated Press.

“#Turkiye: Buildings collapse, over 100 dead, hundreds injured as massive earthquake hits southern parts of the country #Turkey #earthquake,” the Twitter video, viewed over 22,000 times, purports.

The claim is false. The original video shows a building collapsing during an October 2020 earthquake in Turkey, according to The Guardian. The video, which has been uploaded to the outlet’s verified YouTube channel, indicates the 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Izmir, according to its description.

Another iteration of the building collapse, shared on YouTube by Viral Press, states an apartment block “gave way and plunged to the ground in front of horrified neighbours” just before 2:00 p.m. local time. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Tsunami That Followed A Recent Earthquake In Turkey?)

The purported video of the building collapsing has not been included in any credible news reports about the earthquake. Likewise, the video has not appeared on the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency’s (AFAD) website or its verified social media accounts. In addition, neither Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has publicly referenced the purported video.

