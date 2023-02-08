FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Tsunami After The Recent Earthquake In Turkey?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows footage of a tsunami after the recent earthquake in Turkey.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The footage dates back to the 2018 disaster in Indonesia.

Fact Check:

Approximately 11,000 people are feared dead following a 7.8 mmagnitue earthquake in Turkey Feb. 6, according to The Associated Press. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released a statement saying this event has been the “biggest disaster” in the world, USA Today reported.

The social media post allegedly shows a tsunami after the earthquake engulfing homes before a large wave approaches and destroys the remnants. “#Tsunami hits #Turkey coast few minutes ago after #Earthquake,” the caption reads. “#PrayForTurkey #زلزال #earthquaketurkey Another 7.5#earthquake #Turkiye #Syria.”

The video predates the earthquake that occurred on Feb. 6. The video dates back to 2018 and shows a tsunami that occured in Indonesia.

The tsunami struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in September 2018, according to World Vision. The earthquake left an estimated 2,000 people dead and caused the destruction of over 68,000 homes, the outlet reported. This earthquake struck Sulawesi just a few months after a series of quakes struck a different Indonesian island, Lombok, where the 6.9 magnitude quake left 500 people dead.

There are no credible news reports that suggest this video is of the recent earthquake. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Building Collapse From The Turkey Earthquake?)

This is not the first time misinformation has circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim the “Deep State” owned the surveillance balloon over Montana, and not China.