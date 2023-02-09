FACT CHECK: Do These Photos Show Rescue Dogs Following The Earthquake In Turkey?

Photos shared on Facebook purport to show rescue dogs in Turkey following an earthquake that struck the country Feb. 6.

Verdict: False

The photos of the dogs are stock photos that were taken in 2018. There is no evidence connecting the photos to the recent earthquake in Turkey.

Fact Check:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was “not possible” for his country to prepare for the large-scale earthquake during a visit to the disaster zone, BBC reported. Erdogan, who declared a state of emergency over the event, said the country will overcome issues impeding their rescue efforts, according to Reuters.

The photos, shared over 340 times, appears to show rescue dogs in Turkey following an earthquake that struck the country Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey and Syria who have been affected by the deadly earthquakes today.,” the post’s caption reads in part.

The claim is false. The photos of the dogs are stock photos that can be traced back to the website Alamy. According to both photos’ captions, they were taken in 2018, but neither specifies an exact location. “Dog looking for injured people in ruins after earthquake,” both photos’ captions read.

Although trained search dogs have been sent to Turkey following the earthquake, the photos shared in the post have not been included in any credible news reports about the country’s rescue efforts. Likewise, the photos of the dogs have not appeared on the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency’s (AFAD) website or its verified social media accounts.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Monday, killing more than 11,000 people, BBC News reported. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Boy In The Aftermath Of The Turkey Earthquake?)

Check Your Fact has contacted AFAD for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.