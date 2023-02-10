FACT CHECK: Is Uber Offering A Marijuana-Friendly Car Option?

A photo shared on Twitter purports ride-share service Uber is offering a marijuana-friendly car option, marked as a “hotbox.”

Is Uber now allowing hotbox as a car ride? pic.twitter.com/wOeKYyZIcP — solé (@layxsnv) February 4, 2023

Verdict: False

A social media user admitted he created the graphic as a joke in a Substack post. There is no evidence to suggest Uber is offering a marijuana-friendly car option.

Fact Check:

Uber reported an $8.6 billion revenue for the last three months of 2022, calling it the “strongest quarter ever” for the company, CNN reported. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also claimed that the company had hit 2 billion trips in a single quarter for the first time in its history, according to CNBC.

The photo, re-tweeted 19,000 times, purports Uber is offering a marijuana-friendly car option. The graphic labels it a “hotbox” option, which features “drivers that don’t mind the devil’s lettuce.”

The claim is false. Social media user @soren_iverson created and shared the graphic about Uber’s purported marijuana-friendly car option to his verified Twitter account. He credited the idea for the graphic to fellow social media user @emmalsalinas in a subsequent tweet.

Idea courtesy @emmalsalinas Get more designs like this in your inbox daily: https://t.co/knGp5F2c9A — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) January 30, 2023

In the same tweet, Sorenson provided a link to his Substack account, where he shares additional designs. On Substack, Sorenson shared a post about the Uber “hotbox” option graphic he created, writing, “after having a good chuckle I mocked this up.”

“Even if we set aside the regulatory constraints for a second, [a marijuana-friendly Uber car option is] bonkers,” he later added. (RELATED: Did Uber Add A ‘Walking Buddy’ Option To Their App?)

There are no credible news reports suggesting Uber is offering a marijuana-friendly car option. Likewise, the ride-share service has neither mentioned the claim on its website nor on its verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted Uber for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.