FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden With His Pants On Backwards?

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows President Joe Biden wearing his pants backwards.

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally fabricated. The genuine image was posted on Reuters Pictures and shows Biden wearing his pants correctly.

Biden was set to give an interview with Fox prior to the Super Bowl, but a White House spokesperson announced Friday that it was cancelled, AP News reported. Negotiations reportedly broke down, with the White House blaming Fox Corp. for the cancellation, according to the outlet.

A Facebook image appears to show Biden wearing his pants backwards. The photo shows Biden walking with his wife, Jill Biden, and the Puerto Rican governor in tow. A secondary image zooms in on his pants and makes observations about its details.

“C’mon man!” the image’s text reads. “Belt loop in the middle + no fly + pocket backwards. You work it out – Joe didn’t.” “ARE BIDEN’S PANTS ON BACKWARDS?” the post’s caption reads.

This photo is digitally fabricated, however. It was originally posted to Reuters’ picture archives. “U.S. President Joe Biden walks with First Lady Jill Biden and Governor of Puerto Rico Pedro Pierluisi at Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2022,” the caption reads. Contrary to the Facebook image, this picture shows Biden’s belt loops, belt buckle, pockets and zipper in the correct places.

A tweet from the White House’s verified Twitter account shows another image of Biden from the same day in which he is wearing his pants correctly. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say ‘Capitalism Is Exploitation’?)

This is not the first time misinformation about Biden has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video allegedly showing a video of Biden saying that trans women aren’t real women.