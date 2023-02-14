FACT CHECK: Did The Navy JAG Corps Sentence Jerome Adams To Death?

A post shared on Facebook purports the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps allegedly sentenced former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to death.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. A Navy JAG spokesperson denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Adams said having an annual COVID-19 shot could increase vaccine compliance among Americans, WISH TV reported. Adams served as Surgeon General under former President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Insider.

The Facebook post purports the U.S. Navy JAG Corps allegedly sentenced Adams to death after being found guilty of treason. The former Surgeon General reportedly engaged in a conspiracy to mislead Trump about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines during his time in office, according to the post.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Adams was sentenced to death or that he committed treason. Likewise, the claim is not mentioned on the U.S. Navy JAG Corps’ website or its verified social media accounts. In addition, neither Trump nor Adams has publicly commented on the purported claim.

“This is not true,” U.S. Navy JAG Corps spokesperson Devin Arneson said of the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Feb. 12 article published on the website “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Did A Military Tribunal Convict Ron Klain Of ‘Seditious Conspiracy’?)

The latest article is also a follow-up to a January piece published by the site purporting U.S. Navy JAG investigators had allegedly arrested Adams near his home in Mechanicsville, Maryland. The earlier article claimed Adams and former Vice President Mike Pence were secret lovers who conspired to sell Trump on the idea of Operation Warp Speed as a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not the first time fake claims about a military tribunal have circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was convicted of seditious conspiracy.