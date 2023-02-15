FACT CHECK: Did Lauren Boebert Make This Comment About The Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon?

A post shared on Facebook purports Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said the suspected Chinese spy balloon was “60K feet high, which is only about one mile.”



Verdict: False

The claim appears to have originated via a satirical Twitter account. There is no evidence suggesting Boebert made the purported remark.

Fact Check:

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, accused the U.S. of sending spy balloons into Chinese airspace more than ten times since last year during a Monday press conference, ABC News reported. Wenbin’s comments follow multiple recent incidents in which multiple flying objects were shot down over U.S. airspace, according to NBC News.

The post claims Boebert made a remark that was factually incorrect. “Lauren Boebert: ‘The Chinese spy balloon was 60K feet high, which is only about one mile,'” the Facebook post, shared over 200 times, purports. “Yes, it took her 4 times to pass [the] GED,” the post adds.

The claim is false. The post originated via a Feb. 5 tweet posted by Captain Obvious, a social media user whose handle is @TheFungi669. The tweet, which has amassed over 14,000 likes at the time of publication, provides no source for the purported quote from Boebert.

Lauren Boebert: “The Chinese spy balloon was 60K feet high, which is only about one mile.” — Captain Obvious (@TheFungi669) February 5, 2023

The account appears to be satirical, in which the bio reads, “As my high IQ followers know, I have never faked a sarcasm,” appears to be satirical. (RELATED: Was A ‘Deep Surveillance State” Balloon Hovering Over Montana?)

Boebert’s spokesperson, Ben Stout, responded to the claim via email, stating the Colorado lawmaker “never tweeted this.”

There are no credible news reports suggesting Boebert made the purported remark. Likewise, the claim is neither mentioned on the Republican congresswoman’s website nor on her verified social media accounts. In addition, the House Republicans have not publicly commented on the purported claim.

This is not the first time misinformation with regard to the Chinese spy balloon has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting a fighter jet that shot down the balloon now had a sticker on it.