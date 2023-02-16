FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Flyer From Ireland Required Girls To Stay Indoors After 6 P.M.?

An image shared on Twitter allegedly shows a flyer from the Irish Centre for Diversity requiring girls to stay indoors after 6 p.m, citing new arrivals “not accustomed” to “cultural norms.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The Irish Centre for Diversity confirmed the flyer was not genuine.

Fact Check:

Ireland has ceased applications for their Immigrant Investor Programme, a program which offers visas in exchange for an investment in the Republic of Ireland, BBC reported. More changes for Ireland are to be expected as trade between the U.K. and Northern Ireland after Brexit will be discussed soon, with the possibility of goods using “red” and “green” lanes, according to Reuters.

A Twitter photo allegedly shows a flyer saying that women in Ireland have been given a curfew of 6 p.m. The flyer is bright pink with white lettering and features a female figure.

“Girls to stay indoors after 6pm (until further notice),” the alleged flyer reads, attributed to the Irish Centre for Diversity. “New arrivals to this area are not accustomed to Irish cultural norms at this transitionary time. Thank you for your compliance.”

There is no evidence for this claim, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about a 6 p.m. curfew specifically for women in Ireland or for the general population.

No such poster appears on the Government of Ireland’s website, which features example posters for the public. (RELATED: Was An Irish Teacher Jailed For Not Using A Student’s Preferred Pronouns?)

“We are aware that a leaflet is being distributed in local areas and across social media,” A spokesperson for the Irish Centre for Diversity told Check Your Fact. “We are not associated with the leaflet in any way and the unauthorized use of our name has been reported to An Garda Síochána (Ireland’s Police and Security Service).”

