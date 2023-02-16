FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The U.S. Chasing A Canadian UFO?

A video shared on Twitter purports to show the U.S. chasing an unidentified flying object (UFO) over Canadian territory.

Verdict: False

The original video was uploaded to YouTube in 2012. A translation of the video’s description indicates the UFO was digitally added.

Fact Check:

An F-16 fighter jet shot down a mysterious octagonal-shaped object over Lake Huron Feb. 12, Reuters reported. The latest incident follows an incident the day prior in which the U.S. and Canada worked together to down another unidentified object over the Yukon territory, according to CNBC.

The Twitter video, liked over 2,000 times, appears to show fighter jets chasing a Canadian UFO in order to shoot it down. The video also features sever men in a nearby boat observing the chase while conversing in a foreign language.

The claim is false. The original video, titled “23-09-2009 EL OVNI GALLEGO,” was uploaded to YouTube in 2012. A translation of the video’s description indicates it’s a piece created by Peliculas Pendelton and directed by Jim-Box and Gonzaga Manso for TERRA and the DDB agency, which are advertising firms.

The video is a campaign from TERRA, Peliculas Pendelton and the DDB agency, also an advertising firm, to pay tribute to director Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast, Maldita reported, citing a 2009 article from La Voz de Galicia.

“That video belongs to a commercial campaign we shot years ago for Terra, a now defunct Spanish website. It was all staged and shot by our crew,” Paco Ponce de Leon, a producer at Gonzaga Manso confirmed to Check Your Fact via email. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Balloon Symbol On A Fighter Jet That Shot Down A Chinese Spy Balloon?)

The video has not been included in any credible news reports about the U.S. recently shooting down an object over Canada. Likewise, the Department of Defense (DOD) has not referenced the video on its website or verified social media accounts.