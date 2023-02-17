FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent UFO Being Shot Down?

A video shared on social media allegedly shows footage of a U.S. fighter jet taking down an unidentified flying object.

Verdict: False

The video is digitally fabricated.

Fact Check:

Congressional leaders have expressed frustration with the Biden Administration over lack of information provided to lawmakers in a timely manner regarding objects shot down over North America, The Hill reported. Biden spoke Thursday to address the unidentified objects recently shot down, stating they were not from China or any other country, according to the New York Post.

The video posted on social media shows a UFO being downed by a fighter jet. The video opens with a still from the video with red arrows highlighting areas of the explosion. “UFO gets shot down,” the video’s text reads.”

The footage stems from a simulation in a video game. A reverse image search revealed that the video appeared earlier on YouTube and TikTok with the title, “F-22 Raptor vs Drone in DCS Digital Combat Simulator.”

Digital Combat Simulator (DCS) is a free-to-play battlefield simulator video game from Eagle Dynamics. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is authentic footage of a recent military operation. (RELATED: Did Ukraine Shoot Down Half Of Russia’s Air Force?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Eagle Dynamics for comment. We will update this piece if a response is provided.

This is not the first time misinformation about aviation efforts have been spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Ukraine shot down half of Russia’s Air Force.