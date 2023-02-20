FACT CHECK: Is Atlanta Banning The Word ‘Women’ On All Public Platforms?

A post shared on social media alleges that the City of Atlanta, Georgia has banned the use of the word “woman” on all public platforms.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence to suggest the word is being removed or prohibited from public platforms.

Fact Check:

Literature authored by well-known British writer Roald Dahl have been altered to remove language deemed “offensive” by the publishing company, Puffin, according to The Guardian. Some critics of the move have likened the decision to censorship, CNN reported.

The Instagram post claims the Atlanta City Council has passed any such legislation banning the use of the word “woman” from its public platforms. “The city of Atlanta is moving along fast!” the text on the photo reads. “The word women is banned across all public platforms! Will make birthing persons the word to describe a person with female genitalia!”

The claim is incorrect. There is no credible news report that has suggested that there is any such ban. No such legislation is present on the city council’s website that considers banning the word. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Building Collapse From The Turkey Earthquake?)

Rather, official social media accounts of the city still use the word in some of their post. The city’s Twitter account recently shared a post in support of Women’s History Month, which included multiple instances of the word.

This #WomensHistoryMonth, Mayor @Andreforatlanta invites you to join us in creating a city-wide culture that values and supports the contributions of women and girls. Let’s celebrate #HERstory, address challenges, share #Info4Women, and work together towards an #ATL4Women. pic.twitter.com/VBh52MrVrU — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) March 1, 2022

Check Your Fact contacted a member of the Atlanta City Council for comment. This piece will be updated accordingly if a response is provided.