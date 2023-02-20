FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say ‘This S*** Will Turn Your Pacemaker Off?’

A video shared on Instagram allegedly shows President Joe Biden saying “this shit will turn your pacemaker off,” among other profanities during a speech.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The video has been digitally altered from footage of Biden giving a speech.

Fact Check:

Last weekend, Biden gave the U.S. military the order to strike down three unidentified flying objects “due to hazards to civilian commercial air traffic,” CNBC reports. He said that these flying objects were likely not spy balloons, but rather private company and research institution projects, according to USA Today.

An Instagram video allegedly shows Biden talking about smoking marijuana using many profanities. The video features Biden speaking on a podium in front of a blue background. “They watered this with the blood of 36 dragons,” he appears to say. “S***’s so purple, it should be asking me, ‘where’s Roland?'”

This video is digitally fabricated. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports confirming that Biden made the pacemaker comment. The audio does not line up with Biden’s mouth during the video, which seems to have been sped up. (RELATED: Does This Video Depict Joe Biden Saying Trans Women Aren’t Real Women?)

The background of the video matches that of a speech Biden gave on Feb. 9 in Tampa, Florida regarding social security and Medicare. The speech’s official White House transcript does not show that Biden mentioned a pacemaker, or any of the other lines shown in the video.

While Biden did not make these statements, he has shared his stance on several issues surrounding marijuana. He reiterated his support for medical marijuana use.

There is a lot of talk out there on where I stand when it comes to our marijuana laws. Here are the facts: pic.twitter.com/oaoExCXud8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 18, 2019

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.