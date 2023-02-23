FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Man-Made Storm After The Earthquake In Turkey and Syria?

A video shared on social media allegedly shows a man-made storm cloud after the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video predates the 2023 earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

Fact Check:

A second earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude struck the border of Turkey and Syria on Monday, leaving approximately six people dead and 294 others injured, the Associated Press reports. Regions in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon and Egypt reportedly experienced shaking during the earthquake, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video purportedly shows a storm that was caused by the Alaska-based High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP). The video shows a large cloud over a city. “Strange HAARP clouds in Syria after the earthquake in Turkey,” the caption reads.

The caption is incorrect. A reverse image search revealed that the video was originally posted on YouTube in Nov. 28, 2022, several months before the earthquake. The post’s description purports that the video was filmed over the Gold Coast in Australia. There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken in Syria or Turkey after the earthquake.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks describes HAARP as a search facility that studies energy and patterns in the ionosphere. HAARP has been the subject of conspiracies related to storms and unusual weather patterns, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show An Imam Thanking A Dog For Rescuing People In Turkey?)

This is not the first time a video or photo with a misleading or false caption has circulated online in regards to the Turkey earthquake. Check Your Fact recently debunked photos allegedly showing flashes in the sky before the earthquake.