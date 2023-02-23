FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A U.S. Public School Student Pointing A Gun At A Teacher?

A video shared on social media allegedly shows a U.S. public school student aiming an armed gun at his teacher during class.

Verdict: False

The video is from a 2018 incident in France, not the U.S.

Fact Check:

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed a list of Florida school board members that he will be seeking to remove from their positions, according to Fox News. DeSantis’ list features board members that “do not protect parental rights and have failed to protect students from woke ideologies,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post shares a video that allegedly shows a student threatening his teacher with a gun. “A student pulled a gun out on his teacher…” the caption reads. “Your children are NOT safe in the public school system. Parents should have the right to send their children to a school where their child is safe. Please support this petition fighting for school choice.”

This video was not taken in the U.S. A reverse image search found the video dates back to a 2018 incident that occurred in France. (RELATED: Are These Search And Rescue Photos Of A dog From The Recent Earthquake In Turkey?)

VIDEO – “Tu me mets présent.” À Créteil, un lycéen menace sa prof avec une arme https://t.co/6OLuiPgjOi pic.twitter.com/RXTcIlTNRT — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 21, 2018

The 15-year-old student turned himself in to police after the teacher filed a complaint the following day. The student told police that it was a joke and the weapon turned out to be fake, according to BBC News. There is no credible news report that has suggested that this is a recent video from the U.S.

This is not the first time a video with a misleading or false caption has been spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a post claiming birds in Kentucky died from exposure to chemicals released from the train derailment in Ohio.