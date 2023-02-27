FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet ‘The Storm Is Upon Us?’

A photo shared on Instagram allegedly shows a tweet from former President Donald Trump stating “the storm is upon us,” a phrase largely associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

Verdict: False

This image is digitally fabricated. The alleged tweet cannot be found on Trump’s verified Twitter account.



Although Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced a bid for president, a Fox News poll shows Trump would be the lead Republican candidate if DeSantis were to run, The Hill reported. The former president recently visited East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a major train derailment, while calling on President Joe Biden to visit, according to NBC News.

A photo shared on Instagram allegedly shows a tweet from Trump using a popular QAnon saying. The post does not include a timestamp or sharing options. “My fellow Americans,” the alleged tweet reads. “THE STORM IS UPON US!!!”

The photo is fabricated, however. The tweet cannot be found on Trump’s verified Twitter account. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports proving that Trump made such a tweet.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that he would reinstate Trump’s Twitter account on Nov. 19, 2022, according to NBC News. Trump has not tweeted since, however. His profile shows his most recent tweet dates back to Jan. 8, 2021. (RELATED: Did Kari Lake Send This Tweet About Donald Trump Following The 2016 Election?)

Although the tweet is fabricated, Trump has shown support for QAnon in the past. Trump posted an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin overlaid with the words “The Storm is Coming” on Truth Social, his social media platform, according to The Associated Press. For QAnon, the “storm” refers to Trump’s final victory, the outlet reports.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Trump’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

