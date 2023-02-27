FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake That Hit The Turkey-Syria Border On Feb. 20?

A video shared on Twitter allegedly shows the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on its border with Syria on Feb. 20.

💔Another 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake has hit the Turkiye-Syria Border.Yaa Allah, have mercy on us. Ameen ya rab al alameen 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/kQAAKOW3io — Awais Hyder (@AwaisHyder10) February 21, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is misleading. The video shows a 7.6-magnitude aftershock that struck both countries following the initial earthquake Feb. 6, according to Mynet.

Fact Check:

Turkey has banned layoffs and offered salary support in response to recent earthquakes that have struck the country to protect workers and businesses from the natural disaster’s financial effects, Reuters reported. The country is also widening its investigation into potential safety violation standards that may have played a role in the Feb. 6 earthquake, according to Al Jazeera.

The video appears to show the Feb. 6 earthquake rattling nearby cars as various people struggle to maintain their balance while fleeing the area. “Another 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake has hit the Turkiye-Syria Border.Yaa Allah, have mercy on us. Ameen ya rab al alameen,” the Twitter video, viewed over 9,000 times, purports.

The claim is misleading. The video is not included in any credible news reports about the Feb. 20 earthquake that struck both countries. The video shows a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck both countries following the initial 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, according to Mynet.

The video also appeared in a Feb. 9 article from NTV about the earthquake which indicates that the 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurred nine hours after the initial 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

A third earthquake, measuring 6.3 in magnitude, struck Turkey near its border with Syria Monday, Reuters reported. The earthquake, which hit Antakya, was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon, killed at least six people and injured 300 as of Monday, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show An Imam Thanking A Dog For Rescuing People In Turkey?)

Misinformation regarding the Turkey earthquake has spread widely on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video allegedly showing a large crack in the earth’s surface following the earthquake.