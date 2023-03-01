FACT CHECK: Did Daily Mail Report That Prince William Called Camilla ‘C*** Consort?’

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline that reports that Prince William referred to King Charles III’s wife Camilla as the “C*** Consort.”

Verdict: False

The article is digitally fabricated. There is also no indication Prince Harry made such a comment.

Fact Check:

Prince Harry will not be attending King Charles III’s coronation unless an effort is made to reconcile, The Independent reported. Camilla plans to remove “consort” in her title to just be referred to as “queen” after the coronation, according to Fox Business.

The Facebook post allegedly shows an article published by the Daily Mail that uses a profanity to describe Camilla. The alleged article is credited to Brittany Chain and features two images of the queen consort.

“Plunged into the limelight” the alleged headline reads. “Camilla ‘wants her five teenage grandchildren to take centre stage at Charles’s coronation’ – while William is incandescent with rage calls Camilla the ‘Cunt Consort’ and felt Shunned as his children weren’t even asked first.”

The headline is digitally altered. The original headline from the outlet reports that Camilla wants her grandchildren to take center stage at the coronation. At no point does the article mention any profanity or remarks directed towards Camilla or the Royal Family.

There are no credible news reports or such headline on the outlet’s website or social media accounts suggesting Camilla had been referred to by the vulgarity. (RELATED: Are These Search And Rescue Photos Of A dog From The Recent Earthquake In Turkey?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Daily Mail of the alleged headline for comment. We will update this piece if a response is provided.

