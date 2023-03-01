FACT CHECK: Is This A Real Headline Published By The Guardian?

A post shared on Facebook purports The Guardian published a headline about Brexit that reads, “Britain will look back at the Great Tomato Famine of 2023 and wish they were less racist.”



Verdict: False

The claim is false. No such headline appears on the outlet’s website or verified social media accounts.

Fact Check:

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently unveiled a deal with the European Union on post-BREXIT trade agreements in Northern Ireland, according to BBC News. The prime minister touted that the deal would be beneficial for relations with Northern Ireland, the outlet reported.

The purported headline shared on social media shows as having been published on Feb. 25 and having been written by Yasmin Alibhai Brown. “BREXIT Britain will look back at the Great Tomato Famine of 2023 and wish they were less racist,” the purported headline shared via the Facebook post reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports matching the purported headline. Likewise, the purported headline neither appears on The Guardian’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

Furthermore, Yasmin Alibhai Brown, the person credited as the purported article’s author, has not written for The Guardian since November 2016. (RELATED: Did This Headline Report That Ukrainian Sex Workers Are Discriminating Against People Of Color?)

Although the purported headline from The Guardian is fake, Britain is facing a shortage of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, Reuters reported. Supermarkets are experiencing “sourcing challenges” when it comes to products that are grown in southern Europe and northern Africa, prompting them to limit the number of vegetables shoppers can purchase, according to the outlet.

Britain typically imports 95 percent of its tomatoes between December and March, according to data from the British Retail Consortium, the outlet indicated. So-called “extreme weather” is driving the supply disruptions Britain is experiencing.

Check Your Fact has contacted The Guardian for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.