FACT CHECK: Do These Photos Show Ohio Residents With Third-Degree Burns Following The Train Derailment?

Photos shared on Twitter purport to show Ohio residents with third-degree burns as a result of suspected acid rain following a Feb. 3 train derailment that occurred in East Palestine.

If you are in the states of Ohio or Pennsylvania, please do not go outside while it’s raining! We’re getting reports of third-degree burns from what is suspected to be from acid rain. STAY INDOORS!😱😱😱#Ohio #Pennsylvania #OhioTrainDisaster #EastPalestineOH #trainderailment pic.twitter.com/ShAEHmeGlu — CNMD News ²² (@cnnnd022) February 19, 2023

Verdict: False

The first photo stems from a Reddit post about a military training exercise, and the second photo stems from a 2018 Fox News report on hookworms.

Fact Check:

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine will visit the site where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3, according to CNN. DeWine’s scheduled visit comes as solid and liquid toxic waste from the site is being removed, BBC reported.

“If you are in the states of Ohio or Pennsylvania, please do not go outside while it’s raining! We’re getting reports of third-degree burns from what is suspected to be from acid rain. STAY INDOORS!” the Twitter post, viewed 80,000 times, purports. The post includes two photos of purported residents with third-degree burns.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports indicating Ohio residents have developed third-degree burns as a result of suspected acid rain following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine. Likewise, the claim is neither mentioned on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website nor on its verified social media accounts.

The first photo stems from a Reddit post about a military training exercise. The social media user who created the post and shared the photo indicated he’d “volunteered to be a victim” and that he’d had fake blisters applied to his arm. The social media user said he served in the U.S. Air Force, and the exercise was used to conduct training for emergency response teams, which has also been confirmed via an article from India Today.

The second photo stems from a 2018 Fox News report on hookworms. The photos were previously shared on Facebook by Kelli Mulhollen Dumas, whose profile indicates she is a dentist from Memphis, Tennessee. (RELATED: Was This Yellow-Colored Trump Water Distributed In East Palestine, Ohio?)

There are no credible news reports indicating Ohio residents have developed third-degree burns as a result of suspected acid rain following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine. Some residents, however, have reported other health concerns, including headaches and rashes, The Washington Post reported.

This is not the first time false claims regarding the environmental impacts of the derailment have circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a photo allegedly showing thousands of dead fish in a body of water near East Palestine.