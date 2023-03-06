FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake That Struck Japan?

A video shared on Twitter purports to show the recent 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan.

Earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit off the eastern part of Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. #japanearthquake pic.twitter.com/R3nOVcuwhO — Raj (@RaNationalist) February 27, 2023

Verdict: False

The video shows a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan in March 2011, according to the website “Twisted Sifter.” The video was captured from Sendai Airport, the site indicated.

Fact Check:

No tsunami warning was issued following a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan on Feb. 25, according to the Times of India. The recent earthquake struck Hokkaido island off the Nemuro peninsula, the Economic Times reported.

In the video, the walls of what appears to be an airport restaurant can be seen shaking violently as objects move. “Earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit off the eastern part of Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. #japanearthquake,” the Twitter video, viewed over 400 times, purports.

The earthquake, which occurred on Mar. 11, 2011, is the strongest earthquake Japan has ever experienced, according to National Geographic. The earthquake struck the country east of Sendai before it triggered a tsunami, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show The Aftermath Of The Recent Earthquake In Japan?)

The purported video has not been included in any credible news reports about the recent 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan. Likewise, the video has neither been shared on Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency’s website nor its verified Twitter account.

This is not the first time images and videos have been falsely attributed to the earthquake that recently struck Japan. Check Your Fact recently debunked a photo allegedly showing damage following the Feb. 25 earthquake.