FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Lori Lightfoot Buying Beer After She Lost The Re-election Bid?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot buying beer following her re-election loss. 

Verdict: False

The photo is not recent. The image appears to stem from a TikTok video that was posted in October 2022.

Fact Check: 

Lightfoot lost her bid for re-election Feb. 28, failing to make the cut for a runoff election later in the year, stating she is “rooting and praying for the next mayor of Chicago,” according to CNN. The outgoing mayor is the first incumbent to lose a re-election bid in 40 years, The Hill reports.

A Facebook image purportedly shows Lightfoot purchasing beer after she lost the re-election. The image also shares a tweet from the New York Post that reads “Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blames election loss on racism, gender.”

The image is a screenshot of a tweet that garnered over 3,400 retweets. “Losing my election and immediately crushing 24 chilly ones,” it reads.

This photo is miscaptioned. The picture was originally uploaded to TikTok along with a video of Lightfoot. It dates to Oct. 5, 2022, predating the March 2023 election by several months. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Alcohol That Was Smuggled Into The World Cup?)

@plzego We fucked 💀😭 #chicago #chicagomayor #lorilightfoot #lightfoot #fyp ♬ Tick tock kid – Tony the sharkboy

This is not the first time misinformation involving Lightfoot has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Lightfoot announced that Chicago Police Department officers must ask for consent before arresting someone.

