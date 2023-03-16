FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Chinese State TV Segment About Russia?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a Chinese state media segment about a hypothetical breakup of Russia.



Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original video does not show a map of a divided Russia.

Fact Check:

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Wall Street Journal. This would mark their first meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image claims to show a Chinese state television broadcaster showing a map of Russia broken up into territories taken by other countries. The image’s caption reads, “Chinese State TV channel CCTV showed a map illustrating which countries will receive the territories of the Russian Federation after its collapse.”

This image has been altered. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was taken from a Mandarin-language video posted on YouTube in June 2021. The video’s title is, “The market continues to be strong, and semiconductors are rising again! A shares | China stock market | #Investment technology #A share market “Today’s stock market.”

Upon review of the video, no such map of a divided Russia appears in the segment. The image behind the host is simply an image of an arrow going up, resembling the popular “Stonk!” meme. (RELATED: Does This Video Show NATO Helicopters Being Show Down In Ukraine?)

The image has been circulating since May 2022, when it was debunked by fact-checkers such as Logically AI. The map in the Facebook image was first posted to Reddit in July 2020, according to Logically AI.

Misinformation surrounding Russia and its war in Ukraine have circulated online since the campaign started in February 2022. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video allegedly showing Russian helicopters over a Ukrainian town.