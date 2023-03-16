FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A The New York Times Op-Ed Arguing That Biden’s Economic Plan Is ‘Working’?

An image shared on Facebook claims The New York Times published an op-ed arguing that bank collapses show that President Joe Biden’s economic plan is working.



Verdict: False

The photo is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence that this article was published either in The New York Times or anywhere else.

Fact Check:

Silicon Valley Bank failed Mar. 10, making it the second largest bank failure in American history, according to USA Today. The cause of the crash is still not clear, though it is believed that the crash was primarily due to poor investments in long-term bonds, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image shows an alleged New York Times op-ed titled, “Yes, There Are Bank Runs. Yes, Inflation Is Here To Stay. And, Yes, World War 3 Is On The Horizon. That Just Means The Biden Plan Is Working.”

There is no evidence that this article exists. A search of The New York Times’ website did not yield any results for the alleged article. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for the alleged article.

Furthermore, New York Times op-eds usually have a publishing date. The article in the Facebook image has no publishing date as compared to actual New York Times op-eds, which do, further adding to its dubiousness. (RELATED: Did CBC Report That Justin Trudeau Is Calling For An Investigation Into Canada’s Security Services)

“That image shows a fabricated headline, and no such essay was published by The New York Times,” Naseem Amini, the communications manager at The New York Times, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email.

This is not the first time social media users have spread images of fake articles. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show a New York Times op-ed arguing that teachers should tolerate the bullying of unvaccinated children.