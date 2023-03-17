FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Debate Between Donald Trump And Barack Obama?

A video shared on Facebook claims to contain audio of a phone call between former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, dubbed as “The greatest debate ever!”

Verdict: False

The audio appears to be digitally manufactured and is not natural. There is no evidence to suggest a call like this occurred.

Fact Check:

A Georgia grand jury heard a third leaked recording of Trump allegedly pressuring a state election official to interfere with the 2020 presidential election, according to The Hill. Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle, stated it was “no accident” the administration under her husband was “scandal-free,” CNN reported.

The Facebook video appears to feature a clip between Barack Obama and Trump, with the latter arguing that the lack of photos featuring a pregnant Michelle was proof she was potentially a male. “The greatest debate ever,” a text overlay in the video reads, along with multipole emojis.

The audio is digitally altered. There are no credible news reports suggesting a call of such a topic ever occurred. No such claims appear on either Barack or Michelle Obama’s Twitter accounts or other social media profiles. Likewise, Trump has not commented on the claim through his social media profiles.

Trump has previously levied conspiracies against Barack Obama before, most notably raising questions about the former president’s birth certificate well into his presidency, according to CNN.

PolitiFact has previously debunked this video, also pointing out the audio irregularities and did not find any evidence such a call exist, suggesting the call is a “deepfake.”

Deepfakes are created by using programs and other technology that can manufacture realistic-looking videos and audio, and in some cases be used to srpead disinformation, according to The New York Times. There have been multiple instances where actual politicians, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have been used to create deepfakes, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time such a deepfake of a politician has been used to spread disinformation on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video allegedly showing Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling for restricting Republican voting during the 2024 presidential election.