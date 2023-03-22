FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Joe Biden Groping Brazil’s First Lady?
An image shared on Facebook purports to show President Joe Biden groping Brazil’s First Lady, Janja Lula Silva, inside the Oval Office.
Verdict: False
The photo is digitally altered. Biden is not groping Lula Silva in the original photo, which is posted on the Brazilian First Lady’s verified Twitter account.
Fact Check:
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected President of Brazil back in October 2022, according to BBC News. Lula da Silva defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, capping off a political comeback and handing power to left-wing parties, CNN reported.
The Facebook image purports to show Biden groping Lula Silva inside the Oval Office. “E o amassa mamao fica mais divertid 13/02/23,” Portuguese text overlay on the photo reads.
The photo is digitally altered. The altered image of Biden groping Lula Silva stems from a Feb. 13 TikTok video. The original photo, which was posted on the Brazilian First Lady’s verified Twitter account on Feb. 10, does not show Biden groping her. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Protestors In Front Of Brazil’s National Congress In 2023?)
O Brasil brilhando no mundo! Acompanhando @lulaoficial neste dia que marca mais uma etapa na retomada do protagonismo internacional do nosso país. Obrigada, @JoeBiden, pela recepção. pic.twitter.com/0Ite4ltwZT
— Janja Lula Silva (@JanjaLula) February 11, 2023
There are no credible news reports suggesting Biden groped Lula Silva inside the Oval Office. Likewise, Lula Silva has not publicly commented on the purported claim via her verified Twitter account.
A statement posted to the White House’s website following the Feb. 10 meeting between the two leaders indicates they “reaffirmed the vital and enduring nature of the U.S.-Brazil relationship and underscored that strengthening democracy, promoting respect for human rights, and addressing the climate crisis remain at the center of their common agenda.”
Check Your Fact has contacted both the White House and the Brazilian President for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.