FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Joe Biden Groping Brazil’s First Lady?

An image shared on Facebook purports to show President Joe Biden groping Brazil’s First Lady, Janja Lula Silva, inside the Oval Office.

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally altered. Biden is not groping Lula Silva in the original photo, which is posted on the Brazilian First Lady’s verified Twitter account.

Fact Check:

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected President of Brazil back in October 2022, according to BBC News. Lula da Silva defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, capping off a political comeback and handing power to left-wing parties, CNN reported.

The Facebook image purports to show Biden groping Lula Silva inside the Oval Office. “E o amassa mamao fica mais divertid 13/02/23,” Portuguese text overlay on the photo reads.

The photo is digitally altered. The altered image of Biden groping Lula Silva stems from a Feb. 13 TikTok video. The original photo, which was posted on the Brazilian First Lady's verified Twitter account on Feb. 10, does not show Biden groping her.