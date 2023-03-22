FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A NASA Recording Of An Asteroid Crashing Into The Moon?

A video shared on Facebook claims that a recording from NASA captured a massive asteroid crashing into the moon.

Verdict: False

A NASA Spokesperson confirmed that this video was not recorded by the agency.

Fact Check:

NASA and the U.S. in Dec. 2022 celebrated 50 years since Apollo 17 completed its mission from landing on the moon. Apollo 17 was the last crewed mission to the lunar surface, as reported by NPR. Since that time, there have been many unmanned missions to the moon.

The Facebook post, which has been viewed more than 1.5 million times, shows a video purportedly shared by NASA depicting a massive asteroid striking the surface of the moon which is visible by the naked eye.

The claim is false. “This is not a NASA video,” a NASA spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

There is no credible news source that suggests the video depicted in the Facebook post is accurate. Reputable media agencies would have reported in the event of an asteroid of that magnitude having impacted the moon.

A Japanese Astronomer, while recording the moon, was able to capture a small meteorite that impacted the surface on Feb. 24, according to space.com. As reported by Live Science, all of the holes and craters that are visible on the moon came from meteors, asteroids and comet strikes over a period of billions of years. (RELATED: Do These Videos Show A Rocket Hitting The Moon?)

This is not the first time false claims or images about the moon have circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video allegedly showing the moon rising over the north pole.