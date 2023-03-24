FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signing A Rollback In Child Labor Protections?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signing a rollback in child labor protections.

The image shows her signing the LEARNS Act, an educational bill. It does not have anything to do with the recent child labor law changes.

Sanders signed a law that removed the requirement for the state to verify the age of employees 16 and under, along with eliminating work permits issued by the government, according to NPR. Opponents of the law say that the work permits help prevent the exploitation of children, while supporters say the requirement is tedious and that it “streamlines the hiring process,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook image juxtaposes an image of Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signing a law guaranteeing free meals to all public school students with an image of Sanders allegedly signing a law that makes child labor hiring easier.

This claim, though, is misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image shows Sanders signing the LEARNS Act, which is different from the child labor law change. The image was shared on Twitter by Sanders on March 8.

“Arkansas made history today, setting the education model for the nation. The failed status quo is dead, and hope is alive for every kid in our state!” Sanders tweeted.

The LEARNS Act was signed into law by Sanders earlier in March, according to ABC News. The LEARNS Act increases minimum teacher salaries and enacts school vouchers. The law also bans the teaching of gender ideology and sexual orientation before 5th grade as well as curriculum such as Critical Race Theory. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Alcohol That Was Smuggled Into The World Cup?)

The image of Walz is a screenshot from a video showing him signing the law guaranteeing free meals to public school students.

This is not the first time Huckabee Sanders has been the subject of misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a photo depicting Huckabee Sanders sitting in an unflattering position.