FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Dirty Streets In Paris, France After Recent Protests?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows massive amounts trash on the streets of Paris, France after recent protests.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. Both clips in the post were taken in 2016.

Fact Check:

Garbage workers in France littered multiple streets in Paris following a strike in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to raise the country’s retirement age, according to USA Today. Despite widespread protests, Macron has stood firm on the decision, stating that it’s crucial for repairing public finances, Financial Times reported.

The Facebook video appears to show the streets and sidewalks of Paris covered with garbage and people sitting on mattresses. A second clip appears to show a large fight in the streets in which the trash is thrown around.

“Paris,France right now,” the caption reads. “Lookalike a third world country.” The video was also posted to Twitter, where it garnered over 9,500 retweets.

The footage is miscaptioned, however. The first video was posted on Oct. 12, 2016 by a deleted YouTube account, but can be found in an archive. The footage is from an evacuation of migrants in Paris. Law enforcement in the city evacuated a tent camp holding about 1,500 migrants living in unsanitary conditions, according to Politico.

The second video was shared to YouTube on April 15, 2016. The footage shows migrants near Metro Stalingrad, also in Paris, fighting and is not related to the 2023 riots due to the retirement age increase. “Violent attack between migrants Metro Stalingrad April 14, 2016 Paris 10th,” the title reads. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Graffiti Of Volodymyr Zelenskyy Eating Money In Paris?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to the U.S. Embassy in France for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

