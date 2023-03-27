FACT CHECK: No, Israel Has Not Liberated Crimea Or Attacked Russian Warships

A video shared on Facebook claims Israel liberated Crimea and blew up a Russian warship.



Verdict: False

Israel has not intervened in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Crimea is still under Russian occupation.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming Israel had intervened in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The video’s caption reads, “Crimea is Liberated: Israeli Navy has blown up Largest Russian Warship in the Black Sea!”

There is no evidence for this claim, though. If Israel had intervened in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Furthermore, neither the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Ministry of Defense has released statements announcing it would be intervening in the conflict or attacking Russian vessels.

Crimea is still under Russian control, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The Ukrainian military attacked the Russian fleet anchored in Sevastopol on March 22 with underwater drones, though there is no evidence any Russian ship was damaged or destroyed nor that Israel was involved, The Moscow Times reported. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Russian Helicopters Over A Ukrainian Town?)

“This report is completely false,” Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Israel for air defense systems and to intervene in October 2022, according to Reuters. Ukraine has also expressed frustration at the speed of Israeli promises, such as a $200 million loan agreement and a project for an early warning system, the Times of Israel reported.

Misinformation regarding the status of the Russian-Ukrainian war has circulated online since its beginnings in February 2022. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video claiming Ukraine had retaken Crimea.