FACT CHECK: Did Kari Lake Send This Tweet Accusing Democrats Of Using Carrier Pigeons To ‘Steal Elections?’

An image shared on Facebook purports former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake published a tweet accusing Democrats of using carrier pigeons to “steal elections.”



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical Twitter account. There is no evidence Lake made such a comment.

Fact Check:

The Arizona Supreme Court sent Lake’s claim involving signature verification back to a trial court for consideration after admitting the claim had been “erroneously dismissed” by a lower court, according to The Associated Press. Lake made the claim in relation to the 2022 midterm elections, in which she ran for governor of Arizona against Democrat Katie Hobbs, local outlet AZ Central reported.

The Facebook image appears to show a post on Twitter by Lake claiming Democrats are rigging elections in various ways.

“Democrats will stop at nothing to steal elections. They are literally training pigeons to infiltrate mailboxes and sniff out Republican votes. This is the end,” the supposed comments attributed to Lake via the Facebook post purport.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Lake made the purported remark. Likewise, the claim neither appears on Lake’s campaign website nor her verified social media accounts. In addition, there is no record of the alleged tweet via Politwoops, a project run by ProPublica that tracks elected officials and political candidates’ deleted tweets.

The claim stems from a Mar. 23 tweet published by social media user @Roshan_Rinaldi. A label included on the tweet indicates that it is a parody.

“Now the pigeons are in on the conspiracy against poor Kari Lake. Pigeons,” Rinaldi wrote above the photo of the purported tweet from Lake. Rinaldi’s post featuring the satirical tweet from Lake has garnered over 100,000 views at the time of publication.

Now the pigeons are in on the conspiracy against poor Kari Lake. Pigeons. pic.twitter.com/HbaUHNk8Bn — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) March 23, 2023

A closer look at the satirical tweet from Lake lists her Twitter handle as @KoriLake, which provides further indication that the purported remarks are false. (RELATED: Did Kari Lake Send This Tweet About Donald Trump Following The 2016 Election?)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Lake spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.