FACT CHECK: Video Falsely Claims To Show Vladimir Putin Being Arrested

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Russian President Vladimir Putin being arrested.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Putin has been arrested. The images are likely generated by artificial intelligence.

Fact Check:

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children, according to CNN. Russia opened a criminal probe into ICC officials, and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev presented a hypothetical where the Hague would be hit by a missile strike, Politico reported.

The Facebook video shows images of Putin allegedly being arrested and is captioned, “Putin has been arrested.”

However, there is no evidence that Putin has been arrested. If Putin had been arrested, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The ICC nor the Russian government have announced that Putin had been arrested.

The images appear to be generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Several startups allow people to generate images through the use of AI, according to AFP France. Social media users often share these AI-generated images without noting that they are not real. (RELATED: Does This Video Show NATO Helicopters Being Show Down In Ukraine?)

The video was shared on TikTok by a user who has posted at least one other video with AI-generated images. Similar AI-generated images showing Putin under arrest were shared on Twitter by Bellingcat founder and creative director Eliot Higgins. Higgins makes clear that the images were created via MidJourney, an AI program.

Here’s photos from Vladimir Putin’s entirely made up war crimes trial, via #midjourneyv5 pic.twitter.com/J0ThQQv5Q1 — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) March 16, 2023

“Here’s photos from Vladimir Putin’s entirely made up war crimes trial, via #midjourneyv5,” Higgins tweeted.

Check Your Fact reached out to MidJourney for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.